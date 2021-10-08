More than 11,500 vaccinated Dallas ISD employees have received $500 bonus

article

There were about 11,600 Dallas ISD employees who received their $500 COVID-19 vaccine incentive after submitting proof of being fully vaccinated.

Those DISD employees got the one-time bonus in their September paycheck.

There are also 3,000 more employee who are set to get the $500 bonus in the October paycheck.

In August, the district announced their plan to give the $500 bonus to fully vaccinated employees.

This vaccination incentive is voluntary, and the district said employees have until November 15 to submit proof of vaccination to be eligible for the bonus.