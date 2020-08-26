More North Texas students head back into the classroom

article

It’s back to school time for students in nine more North Texas school districts.

Anna, Community, Grandview, Keller, Lake Dallas, Rice and Rockwall are among the districts starting with both online and in-person classes.

Denton ISD will begin the year with most students at home and in-person learning starting after Labor Day.

Kennedale ISD in Tarrant County will have only virtual classes through Sept. 24.

