Louisiana man charged with murder of Garland woman after parking lot fight

The Brief On November 1 at around 11 p.m., Garland Police responded to a call about a fight in a parking lot on North Garland Avenue involving gunshots. Police say a group of individuals who knew each other gathered at the location and an altercation broke out, resulting in 19-year-old Zaria Calhoun being shot and killed. After an initial investigation, Garland Police arrested 20-year-old Demarcus Hawkins and charged him with murder in connection to Calhoun's death.



An altercation in a Garland parking lot over the weekend led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman and the arrest of a man from Louisiana who police believe is responsible for the crime.

North Garland Avenue shooting

What we know:

On Sunday, November 1, at around 11 p.m., Garland Police responded to a call in the 5300 block of North Garland Avenue about a fight in the parking lot of a business.

While responding, officers received information that gunshots were heard at the location.

Upon arriving, police found an unconscious female in the parking lot where bystanders were providing life-saving measures. Police assisted with life-saving measures and took the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.

Garland Police

The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Zaria Calhoun.

An initial investigation found that a group of individuals who knew each other gathered at the parking lot, where an altercation broke out, eventually escalating to gunfire.

Police identified 20-year-old Demarcus Deshaun Hawkins of Louisiana as a suspect in Calhoun's shooting. He has been arrested and charged with murder.

Demarcus Hawkins, 20 (Garland Police Department)

What we don't know:

Police did not say what the group was gathering for in the parking lot prior to gunfire breaking out.

What's next:

Hawkins remains at the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.

Garland Police say their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.