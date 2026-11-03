Louisiana man charged with murder of Garland woman after parking lot fight
GARLAND, Texas - An altercation in a Garland parking lot over the weekend led to the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman and the arrest of a man from Louisiana who police believe is responsible for the crime.
North Garland Avenue shooting
What we know:
On Sunday, November 1, at around 11 p.m., Garland Police responded to a call in the 5300 block of North Garland Avenue about a fight in the parking lot of a business.
While responding, officers received information that gunshots were heard at the location.
Upon arriving, police found an unconscious female in the parking lot where bystanders were providing life-saving measures. Police assisted with life-saving measures and took the victim to a local hospital, where she was pronounced deceased.
Garland Police
The victim was later identified as 19-year-old Zaria Calhoun.
An initial investigation found that a group of individuals who knew each other gathered at the parking lot, where an altercation broke out, eventually escalating to gunfire.
Police identified 20-year-old Demarcus Deshaun Hawkins of Louisiana as a suspect in Calhoun's shooting. He has been arrested and charged with murder.
Demarcus Hawkins, 20 (Garland Police Department)
What we don't know:
Police did not say what the group was gathering for in the parking lot prior to gunfire breaking out.
What's next:
Hawkins remains at the Garland Detention Center. No bond has been set.
Garland Police say their investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Garland Police Department.