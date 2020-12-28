More North Texas cities receive COVID-19 vaccines for first responders

article

More North Texas cities have received their first allotment of COVID-19 vaccine doses to be used for first responders and other frontline workers.

The Flower Mound Fire Department tweeted that they received their first shipment of vaccines Monday, and began vaccinating members of their department and other healthcare providers.

Officials said if they have extra doses, they will share with other Denton County first responders.

Arlington also tweeted Monday that the city received 3,000 does of the vaccine.

The Arlington Fire Department will begin vaccinating "fire department personnel, emergency medical service providers, and other select front-line healthcare workers" across the county.