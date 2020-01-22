Montague County family searches for killer of ‘prized’ longhorn steer

article

A Texas family is trying to find the person or persons who killed their longhorn steer.

The Stanley family said someone fatally shot Bud the longhorn in the early hours of January 14.

Bud was a “prized” steer on the Jagged Edge Ranch, the family said, and was 13 years old when he was randomly killed.

The Stanley’s said their neighbors heard gunshots in the overnight hours. The family found Bud dead the next day with gunshot wounds.

“Our family is devastated,” Daniel Stanley wrote in a Facebook post.

The Stanleys are offering a “handsome” reward for those who can provide information that would lead to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montague County Sheriff’s Department at 940-894-2871.