Mom crashes through ceiling during daughter's singing audition

A college student from North Texas became a viral sensation with her reaction to a surprise while she was recording a song for an audition.

Good Day FOX 4 talked to Liz San Millan about the video that now has more than 8 million views.

The 18-year-old freshman at the New York Conservatory for Dramatic Arts was home in Denison, Texas recording an audition for one of her professors.

That’s when her mom’s leg suddenly came crashing through the ceiling in the background.

“I did go around my house telling everybody, ‘I have this video to record. Please be quiet.’ And right before she fell in the video you can kind of see the irritation on my face because I can hear her banging around. And then all of a sudden it’s just this huge crash and I turn around and my mom is in my ceiling,” she said.

Liz explained she was preparing to move to New York for college the next day so her mom was in the attic getting suitcases. Her mom was not hurt.

“She’s perfectly fine. She’s absolutely fine. She’s got not even a scratch. She’s great. But she was in our attic looking for luggage because we were leaving for Dallas to fly out in the morning,” she said.

Liz said her dad was not too happy when he heard the crash.

"What happened right after was my dad said, 'Did you just fall through the ceiling?' and she said, 'Are you going to ask if I'm okay?' And she was. She was fine. But they were both a little sassy about it," she said.

After the initial shock, the family watched the audition video and laughed for about 30 minutes. Her mom thought it was funny and gave her permission to post it on TikTok.

She figured people would like it but didn’t imagine it would go viral.

“It’s been crazy,” she said.