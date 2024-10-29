Irving police arrest alleged scammer targeting senior citizens across the U.S.

The Brief Mohamid Ali allegedly convinced a senior citizen from out of state to send him $15,000 in cash wrapped up in a book. Police found video of him picking up the package. The 25-year-old is charged with the exploitation of the elderly and theft of property.



Irving police arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly scamming senior citizens nationwide.

Mohamid Ali is currently in the Dallas County jail charged with exploitation of the elderly and theft of property.

Online records show Ali is also under an ICE hold, suspected of being in the country illegally.

Earlier this month, police posted surveillance video of the suspect after a victim from out of state reported being scammed out of $15,000.

The 88-year-old claimed she was directed to wrap the money in foil, place it between the pages of a book, and then mail it to North Texas.

Ali was then seen on surveillance video picking up a package with the money in it.

Irving police said Ali was captured after they were notified of a possible second victim.

Police credit the community for the arrest.