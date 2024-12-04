Modified plans for North Texas' 3rd commercial airport approved

The Brief The McKinney City Council unanimously approved a zoning change that will allow North Texas' third passenger airline terminal to be built in the city. The mayor says the city is now in the process of getting commitments from two commercial airlines. He hinted at a future project that could make McKinney a destination that people from around the country will want to fly in for.



The city of McKinney is moving forward with plans for North Texas’ third commercial airport.

The city council unanimously approved a zoning change for 280 acres of land next to McKinney National Airport.

Plans call for the space to be occupied by a 45,000-square-foot passenger terminal with five gates, parking areas, a taxiway, and other runway equipment.

McKinney’s goal is to expand the existing airport from general aviation to commercial air traffic.

The mayor said the city is working with two airlines on commitments. He wasn’t ready to name those airlines because of nondisclosure agreements.

"We are in the process of designing an infrastructure right now. We will begin construction on that in early ’25. We do expect that we will have commercial passenger service flights leaving in 2026," Mayor George Fuller said.

The project has been in the works for many years.

The original plan for a $300 million commercial terminal paid for with $200 million in property tax bonds was rejected by voters.

Related article

The new plan calls for a $60 million terminal built with funding from sales tax bonds the current airport generates. It’s scaled down but will be built with future expansion in mind.

"Although there is certainly a loud minority on social media, the general response I get from my constituents is true excitement. Excitement about the convenience of having flights here in McKinney, excitement about the economic impact," Fuller said.

The mayor said concerns about noise are unfounded because the commercial airlines will not be taking off over the nearby homes, something the FAA regulates.

And as for the traffic, he said it’s far less than the amount of traffic an H-E-B store brings.

"We have 25,000 going to H-E-B on a Saturday in the middle of our town. We are talking about 1,200 people going to the airport on the outskirts of town serviced by three major highways," Fuller said.

The mayor also hinted that there will be another reason McKinney will need an airport.

"Another project I am not at liberty to talk about yet but will be a destination people will fly in from around the country to experience," he said.