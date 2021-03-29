Moderna ships 100 millionth COVID-19 vaccine dose to US as more states expand eligibility

Moderna on Monday announced the company has shipped the 100 millionth dose of its COVID-19 vaccine to the United States as vaccine eligibility in many states expands to include all adults.

In a statement, the company said it expects to deliver a second 100 million doses by the end of May and a third batch of 100 million doses by the end of July.

More than 67 million shots of Moderna’s two-dose vaccine have been administered in the U.S. to date, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Between Moderna’s vaccine and shots developed by Pfizer-BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson, nearly 144 million vaccine doses have been administered in total. The CDC says 51.6 million people — or 15.5% of the population — are now fully vaccinated.

BOWIE, MARYLAND - MARCH 25: Nurses draw vaccine doses from a vial as Maryland residents receive their second dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine at the Cameron Grove Community Center on March 25, 2021 in Bowie, Maryland. (Photo by Win McNamee/Get Expand

Moderna, based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, said it has substantially increased its shipments to the U.S. government since it received an emergency use authorization on Dec. 18 from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Advertisement

Moderna shipped some 16 million doses during the fourth quarter of 2020 to 88 million doses in the first quarter of 2021, the company said. By month, it shipped 18 million doses in January, 26 million doses in February and 44 million doses in March.

The company said it expects to continue shipping 40 to 50 million doses per month to fulfill its U.S. commitments.

Also on Monday, President Joe Biden is scheduled to give remarks about the country’s mass vaccination effort.

Several states have expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults, putting them weeks ahead of Biden’s May 1 deadline, including Arizona, Georgia, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

Other states, such as Minnesota, Indiana and South Carolina, are doing so this week.

RELATED: Florida teens 16+ eligible to receive Pfizer vaccine starting April 5

The president last week also announced a new goal of 200 million coronavirus vaccines administered by his 100th day in office on April 30. Biden had previously set a goal of 100 million shots given to Americans by his 100th day as commander-in-chief, which was met this month.

Currently, about 2.5 million people in the U.S. are being vaccinated a day, White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients said Friday during a coronavirus briefing.

"That is the equivalent of vaccinating a sell-out crowd at Yankee Stadium, 50 times a day. Or the entire population of the city of Houston in just one day," Zients said. "That’s the scale of this effort each and every day."

Zients added that the current vaccination pace needs to continue for the next five weeks in order to reach the administration’s new 200 million shots goal.

"There are over 650 federally supported community vaccination sites across the country and we’re also continuing to bring more federally run mass vaccination centers online including three new sites we’re announcing today," Zients said.

Operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, Zients said the new mass vaccination centers opening in Boston, Norfolk and Newark will be capable of vaccinating 15,000 people daily.

RELATED: Pfizer begins COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 12

This story was reported from Cincinnati.