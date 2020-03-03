MJ Hegar makes runoff in US Senate Democratic primary, but tight race for 2nd

There will be a runoff in the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate. That runoff will include MJ Hegar, but there is a tight race for who she will face off against.

No candidate managed to get a majority of the vote, but Hegar, an Air Force veteran who nearly won an Austin-area U.S. House seat in 2018, is the leading vote getter.

Hegar was in Austin Tuesday night, and while addressing her supporters, she had a message for Senator John Cornyn.

"My last message is for you, John Cornyn. Your time is done, because you've sold us out. We've given you plenty of time, and it's over. You're fired, pack it up buttercup. 'Cause I'm coming for your seat," she said.

Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez and Dallas State Senator Royce West are the two candidates looking to get enough votes to take on Hegar in the runoff.

The winner will then take on incumbent Sen. Cornyn in the general election.

Hegar had an outside group putting up TV ads statewide, which helped her receive the most votes.

The runoff primary election will take place on Tuesday, May 26.

