Missy Bevers Murder: 10 years since unsolved Midlothian church killing

The Brief Decade-old mystery remains unsolved: Saturday marks 10 years since fitness instructor Missy Bevers was murdered inside a Midlothian church, a case famous for surveillance footage of a suspect in tactical gear. Investigation remains active: Midlothian police confirmed they are still pursuing leads alongside state and federal agencies, stating that "no one has been ruled out as a suspect." Public help still needed: Despite thousands of tips over the last decade, no arrests have been made; authorities continue to urge anyone with information to contact investigators.



Saturday marks a somber decade since the unsolved murder of Terri "Missy" Bevers, a case that remains one of North Texas’ most enduring mysteries.

Missy Bevers' murder

The backstory:

Bevers, 45, was killed in the early morning hours of April 18, 2016, inside the Creekside Church of Christ. The fitness instructor had arrived at the church around 4 a.m. to prepare for an indoor "Camp Gladiator" workout class because of rain.

The case gained international attention largely due to chilling surveillance footage released by investigators. The video showed a suspect dressed in full tactical "SWAT" gear—including a helmet, heavy vest, and gloves—wandering the church hallways and breaking into rooms with a pry bar shortly before Bevers arrived.

In a statement posted to Facebook this week, the Midlothian Police Department reaffirmed its commitment to the case, noting that investigators are still "actively investigating" the homicide. The department continues to work alongside the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Texas Rangers, the Ellis County District Attorney’s Office, and federal agencies.

Despite receiving thousands of tips over the last 10 years, no arrests have been made. Midlothian police emphasized that the investigation remains open and fluid, stating that "no one has been ruled out as a suspect."

Anyone with information regarding the death of Missy Bevers is encouraged to contact the Midlothian Police Department or North Texas Crime Stoppers.