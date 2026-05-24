Arlington police investigate fatal four-vehicle crash involving 18-wheeler on Interstate 30

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The Brief One passenger was killed early Saturday morning after a multi-vehicle wreck involving an 18-wheeler shut down westbound Interstate 30 in Arlington. Investigators believe a speeding Dodge Avenger sparked the crash by rear-ending a sedan, disabling itself in the highway lanes before being struck by the semi-truck. The passenger of the Dodge Avenger was ejected and later died at the hospital; their identity will be released pending family notification.



One person is dead following a multi-vehicle chain-reaction crash early Saturday morning on Interstate 30 that investigators believe may involve intoxication, authorities said.

Arlington fatal crash

What we know:

Arlington Police Department officers responded to the westbound lanes of Interstate 30 between Cooper Street and Fielder Road at 3:45 a.m. to investigate a major crash involving a silver Dodge Avenger, a white passenger sedan, an unoccupied parked vehicle, and an 18-wheeler.

A preliminary investigation shows the Dodge Avenger was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the white sedan from behind. The impact caused the sedan to veer off the roadway and collide with the unoccupied vehicle, which was parked on the shoulder of the interstate. The Dodge Avenger became disabled from the collision and came to a rest across multiple lanes of traffic.

An 18-wheeler traveling westbound was unable to stop in time and struck the disabled Dodge Avenger, ejecting its passenger.

Both occupants of the Dodge Avenger were taken to local hospitals, where the passenger was later pronounced deceased. Police noted that a preliminary investigation suggests intoxication may have been a contributing factor in the crash. The driver's identity has not been released.

The driver of the white sedan sustained minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured in the incident.

Westbound Interstate 30 was temporarily shut down while officers investigated the scene and cleared the wreckage from the roadway.

What's next:

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office once next of kin have been notified.