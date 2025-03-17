Expand / Collapse search

Missing kayaker’s body found at Lake Lewisville

By
Published  March 17, 2025 12:40pm CDT
Lewisville
FOX 4
article

The Brief

    • A 29-year-old male from Little Elm died while kayaking at Lake Lewisville over the weekend.
    • His body was found about two hours later near the Lewisville Toll Bridge.
    • Game wardens say he was wearing a life jacket.

LEWISVILLE, Texas - The body of a missing kayaker was found at Lake Lewisville on Saturday night.

What we know:

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens got a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a kayaking-related water fatality.

The body of the 29-year-old man from Little Elm was recovered around 11 p.m. south of the Lewisville Toll Bridge.

The man was wearing a life jacket when he was found, TWPD officials said.

Featured

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie
article

Endangered Missing Person Alert issued for 5-year-old last seen in Grand Prairie

Santiago Aburto was last seen in the 2300 block of West Pioneer Parkway—wearing an orange Mickey t-shirt. Police say he has an intellectual disability, and his disappearance poses a threat to his health and safety.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any information about the nature of the kayaking accident or how the man died.

His name has not yet been released.

The Source: The information in this story comes from game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

LewisvilleLittle ElmDenton County