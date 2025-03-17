Missing kayaker’s body found at Lake Lewisville

article

The Brief A 29-year-old male from Little Elm died while kayaking at Lake Lewisville over the weekend. His body was found about two hours later near the Lewisville Toll Bridge. Game wardens say he was wearing a life jacket.



What we know:

According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens got a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a kayaking-related water fatality.

The body of the 29-year-old man from Little Elm was recovered around 11 p.m. south of the Lewisville Toll Bridge.

The man was wearing a life jacket when he was found, TWPD officials said.

What we don't know:

Officials did not release any information about the nature of the kayaking accident or how the man died.

His name has not yet been released.