Missing kayaker’s body found at Lake Lewisville
LEWISVILLE, Texas - The body of a missing kayaker was found at Lake Lewisville on Saturday night.
What we know:
According to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, game wardens got a call around 9 p.m. on Saturday about a kayaking-related water fatality.
The body of the 29-year-old man from Little Elm was recovered around 11 p.m. south of the Lewisville Toll Bridge.
The man was wearing a life jacket when he was found, TWPD officials said.
What we don't know:
Officials did not release any information about the nature of the kayaking accident or how the man died.
His name has not yet been released.
The Source: The information in this story comes from game wardens with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.