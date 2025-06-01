Body of missing child in Frisco found in pond near mall

article

The Brief A child who went missing from Uncle Julio's in Frisco on Saturday evening was pulled from the pond, unresponsive. The child was reported missing at 8:55 p.m. and she was pulled from the water at 9:20 p.m., according to fire officials. The child was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead.



A missing 7-year-old child was pulled from a pond Saturday night near Uncle Julio's in Frisco, according to Frisco Fire officials.

Child's body recovered from pond

What we know:

The child was reported missing at 8:55 p.m. from Uncle Julio's near the area of the 2400 block of Preston Road and SH 121, near the Stonebriar Mall.

Crews found the girl's shoes near the bank of the pond.

Her unresponsive body was pulled from the pond at 9:20 p.m. and taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear how long the child was missing before the report was filed. The identity of the child and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance have not been released.

No other information has been released on the case.