Missing Fort Worth man found dead in Jack County

A man who was reported missing in Fort Worth was found dead Friday in Jack County.

The Jack County Sheriff’s Office said it got a call Thursday evening about a suspicious vehicle.

They quickly learned that it belonged to 61-year-old Nkosinomusa Emmanuel Gwalla, who was last seen in Fort Worth on July 17.

The sheriff’s office worked with multiple other state and local agencies, including the Fort Worth Police Department, to search the area around Gwalla’s vehicle.

They found his body on Friday in a creek about a mile away from the car.

"Locating Mr. Gwalla in the rugged terrain was very challenging. With the dedicated work of our Search and Rescue Team along with help from our many partners, we are honored to be able to help return him to his family for closure," Jack County Sheriff T-Bob Hauger said in a news release.

There’s no word yet on Gwalla’s cause of death.

It’s also unclear why he was in Jack County, which is about 65 miles northwest of Fort Worth.