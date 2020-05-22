Missing Fort Worth 12-year-old girl found

article

UPDATE: Fort Worth police announced Saturday morning that Laloni Jones has been found.

The Fort Worth Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find a missing 12-year-old girl.

Laloni Jones was last seen at about 7 p.m. on May 21, at the YMCA located at the corner of Ederville Road and Sandy Lane.

She was last seen wearing a black shirt with the word “Vans" in white letters, white tattered jeans, and black/yellow checkered Vans shoes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police at 817-392-4222.