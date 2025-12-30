Missing Dallas man found dead in Arkansas parking lot

article

The Brief Hector Balderas, a 78-year-old Dallas man missing since mid-December, was found dead on Saturday in a Walmart parking lot in Springdale, Arkansas. Someone recognized Balderas’ yellow delivery van from local news reports and alerted authorities. Police report no immediate signs of foul play, though the official cause of death remains under investigation.



A Dallas man who has been missing since mid-December was found dead over the weekend in Arkansas.

What we know:

Police in the city of Springdale, Arkansas said the body of 78-year-old Hector Balderas was found on Saturday inside his van in a Walmart parking lot.

Someone who had seen local news coverage about Balderas’ disappearance recognized the yellow delivery van and contacted the police.

While there were no obvious signs of foul play, police said they are still investigating Balderas’ cause of death.

The backstory:

Balderas disappeared on Dec. 13 while on his way home to Dallas after making deliveries in the Arkansas and Oklahoma area.

He was said to be driving a yellow, 2018 Ford Transit van with a license plate from Tamaulipas, Mexico.

His family was concerned about his safety because he suffered from a cardiac condition.

Texas EquuSearch shared information about him on social media in an effort to locate him.

What they're saying:

"It is with great sadness that Hector Balderas was located deceased in Arkansas. Our hearts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Mr. Balderas during this tragic time. Thank you to everyone who shared and kept a look out for Hector and his vehicle," Texas EquuSearch said in an update.