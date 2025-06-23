Missing Dallas firefighter’s body found at Lake Lavon after kayaking accident

The body of a missing Dallas firefighter was found on Monday morning at Lake Lavon.

Dallas Firefighter Missing

Juan Chaidez (Dallas Fire-Rescue)

What's new:

The Collin County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Juan Chaidez was recovered from the water near Bratonia Park around 7 a.m.

The backstory:

Chaidez was reported missing on Saturday after his kayak overturned on Lake Lavon.

Witnesses reported seeing him and a dog in the water, and later only the dog near the vessel.

The dog was rescued from the water and is in good condition.

Sheriff's officials deployed patrol units, drone operators, and a dive team to search for Chaidez. Their search was hindered by high winds and submerged trees.

Dallas Fire-Rescue said Chaidez had been with the department for over six years and worked as a firefighter paramedic.

What they're saying:

"The Collin County Sheriff's Office extends its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of Mr. Chaidez, a firefighter with the Dallas Fire Department," the department said in a statement. "We would also like to thank all of the agencies that assisted in this search, including Wylie Fire Rescue, Lucas Fire Department, Princeton Fire Department, Dallas Fire Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and AMR. Their continued partnership and professionalism are deeply appreciated."

What's next:

Bratonia Park remains closed because of the investigation.