Missing Dallas 15-year-old’s photo added to digital billboards

article

The search is intensifying for a Dallas teenager who has been missing for more than a year.

Two missing persons groups arranged for digital billboards to seek information about 15-year-old Atiz Garcia. She was last seen in April of last year.

Her face will appear on 10 electronic billboards in the Dallas area.

"We know last year we brought four children back to their families, that it works. The combination of seeing Atiz’s picture and help from the community, that is the key to bringing her home," said Teresa Moore, the director of public affairs for Clear Channel.

Wednesday was National Missing Children’s Day.

RELATED: Missing North Texas teen was a sex trafficking victim in Oklahoma, police say

Atiz is described as a Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She weighs about 140 pounds and is about 5 feet 1 inches tall.

Advertisement

Anyone with information about her should call the Dallas Police Department.