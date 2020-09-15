Missing Allen 10-year-old boy found safe

article

Police in Allen have located a missing 10-year-old boy.

Marcus Angus disappeared Tuesday morning around 7 a.m. after being spotted on a nature trail near his home in the area near Alma Drive and Hedgcoxe Road.

He was riding a lime green bike and was wearing a black hoodie with the number 8 printed on it.

Police searched the neighborhood and checked with all of the fifth grader’s friends. They found him safe just before noon.

"Mr. Angus has been located and is being returned to his family! Thank you for all of your help!" the Allen Police Department posted on social media.

They did not release any details about the boy's disappearance or where he was found.