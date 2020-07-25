Missing 74-year-old Irving woman found safe after Silver Alert issued

article

UPDATE: Police said Marion Lee Wilson has been found safe and was reunited with her family.

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 74-year-old Irving woman.

Marion Lee Wilson was last seen at 8 a.m. Saturday, walking near the Summergate Apartments, located in the 3800 block of N. Belt Line Road.

Police said she was last seen wearing a brown/tan floppy style summer hat, purple glasses, pink shirt, tan capri pants, and a red/blue/white tote bag. She might also be wearing a red/blue/white bandana or white mask with blue square and red cross.

Anyone with information on Wilson’s whereabouts is asked to call Irving PD at 972-273-1010.