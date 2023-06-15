Authorities warn of missed jury duty scam

article

The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is warning people about a missed jury duty scam that several victims have fallen for recently.

The sheriff’s office said the scammers are targeting elderly people with phone calls and emails threatening them with prosecution for failing to report to a jury summons.

People are reminded that authorities will never call to collect a fine for missed jury duty, or request payment over the phone.

Featured article

Contact with a prospective juror will come through the mail.

Anyone who thinks they may have gotten a call or email from one of these scammers can call 214-653-3593 to speak to someone with Dallas County Jury Services.