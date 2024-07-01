North Texan becomes first immigrant-born Miss Texas

Miss Southlake Annette Addo-Yobo was crowned Miss Texas in Richardson on Saturday.

Born in Ghana and growing up in the U.S. and Canada, Addo-Yobo is the first immigrant-born and Ghanian Miss Texas.

Addo-Yobo’s mission as Miss Texas focuses on autism safety, awareness and education around her platform, The SPARK Project.

Growing up with a sibling on the spectrum, Addo-Yobo is aiming to bring awareness to the autistic community through the Miss Texas platform.

"It is my mission to amplify the voices of the autistic community and ensure that legislators, decision makers, and community members see us and fight for us," Addo-Yobo said in an Instagram post.

She graduated from UTD in 2020 with a bachelor's degree in psychology.

Addo-Yobo will compete in Miss America in January.