Minnie’s Food Pantry moves into new 28,000-square-foot space

A North Texas food pantry can now serve even more people thanks to a brand new building.

Minnie’s Food Pantry is celebrating the grand opening of its new Plano location.

Volunteers packed the building Thursday morning for North Texas Giving Day. They spent the morning boxing up food for families in need.

Minnie’s started out in a 500-square-foot shopping center. The new building is 28,000-square-feet.

Director Lynette Wellington said the extra space has allowed the non-profit to expand its vision, efforts, training and more.

“When we moved into the new facility we were already thinking about what new things we can do to add that’s going to help transform lives. And now coming into the building seeing how volunteers work, seeing what space is still available after everything has been moved in, it kind of made us go back and say, ‘Ooh, we can add this, this and this” or ‘We can add this program and now we can get children from schools and help them.’ So we can bring the community together in an even greater way,” Wellington said.

Last year, Minnie’s raised more than $60,000 on North Texas Giving Day. Their goal Thursday is to hit $100,000 in donations.

LINKS:

MinniesFoodPantry.org

www.NorthTexasGivingDay.org