Mini cheesesteak bite recipe | The Ten

Published  March 31, 2025 11:41am CDT
Mini Cheesesteak Bites Recipe

Ingredients:

  • 1-2T avocado oil
  • 10 oz shaved ribeye, (frozen & very thin)
  • 2-3T caramelized onions
  • 2T water
  • 5ea sliced provolone cheese
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 5ez split top bun, toasted

Directions:

1. Heat pan with oil and add shaved raw beef.  Saute for 4-5mins.  Looking for golden brown bits on the meat
2. Add your caramelized onions and heat to combine
3. Add your water and then add the sliced cheese on top of the meat, allowing the cheese to melt.
4. Once melted, stir to combine, add salt and pepper to taste
5. Place meat into you toasted buns and enjoy!
 

