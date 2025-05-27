Mineral Wells senior killed in crash days before graduation

article

The Brief A graduating senior at Mineral Wells High School was killed in a car accident over the weekend. 19-year-old Jose Hernandez was a passenger in a vehicle that lost control and collided with another vehicle on FM 4 in Hood County. Two other Mineral Wells High School students were injured in the same crash.



The Mineral Wells community is mourning the death of a high school senior who was set to graduate on Friday.

Mineral Wells Senior Killed

Jose Hernandez | Courtesy: The Hernandez Family & Yesenia Mejia

What's new:

Family members shared photos of 19-year-old Jose Hernandez on a fundraising platform, saying he was just days away from graduating from high school.

"Today has been an incredibly difficult day for our Mineral Wells ISD Ram Family. We are heartbroken to share that three of our Mineral Wells High School students were involved in a tragic car accident late last night, May 23rd. With deep sorrow, we confirm that Jose Hernandez, a senior at MWHS, lost his life in the accident," Mineral Wells ISD said in a statement.

The school was open on Sunday with counselors available for grieving students and staff members.

The Mineral Wells High School graduation is scheduled for Friday at 8 p.m.

Fatal Hood County Crash

What we know:

Mineral Wells ISD confirmed 19-year-old Jose Hernandez, a senior at Mineral Wells High School, died on Saturday night in a car crash involving two other students.

State troopers said the accident happened around 10:30 p.m. on FM 4.

Hernandez was a passenger in a Ford Explorer that lost control while going around a curve. It went over the double yellow lines and collided with a Kia Telluride.

Hernandez was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene.

Two other 18-year-olds in the Explorer were taken to the hospital.

Two 34-year-olds and a 2-year-old from Lubbock who were in the Telluride were also hospitalized.

What we don't know:

The Texas Department of Public Safety did not release any details about how serious the other victims’ injuries are.