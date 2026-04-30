Mineral Wells boss likely saved lives before EF-3 tornado destroyed plant

The Brief An EF-3 tornado with 145 mph winds damaged or destroyed 132 buildings in Mineral Wells, including the Ventamatic manufacturing plant. No major casualties were reported, partly because a plant manager sent staff home early and delayed shifts, a move the Mayor called a "true lifesaver." A citywide curfew remains in effect until Friday morning as utility crews work to restore power and secure the hardest-hit areas.



The boss at a major manufacturing plant in Mineral Wells likely saved her employees' lives.

An EF-3 tornado severely damaged the Ventamatic facility on Tuesday evening. But thankfully, most workers had either gone home or were told to come in late.

Mineral Wells EF-3 Tornado

What we know:

Cleanup efforts continue in Mineral Wells after an EF-3 tornado destroyed multiple structures.

The National Weather Service says a storm survey team confirmed the tornado on Tuesday evening had winds up to 145 miles per hour.

According to city officials, about 132 buildings were either damaged or destroyed.

What they're saying:

Mineral Wells Mayor Reagan Johnson said one of those buildings that suffered extensive damage was the Ventamatic facility. But, thankfully, not many workers were there at the time.

"It’s so difficult to explain what a different narrative this story could be for this city. We’ve had some more information come in that we didn’t have yesterday," she said.







The mayor said one of the bosses at Ventamatic was weather-aware and sent people home early, then delayed the second shift.

"So, I mean, true, true lifesaver for this community. Incredible that he did that," Mayor Johnson said while getting emotional. "Just knowing even what that employer did, the forethought to do that, the awareness, what a hero!"







The mayor also talked about a teenager who was home alone but got into the closet on her own, and a husband who finally got into the closet 10 seconds before the storm hit because his wife was nagging him.

"She's getting a good anniversary present this year, I hope," Johnson said.

What's next:

Mineral Wells officials said they are still working to secure some of the hardest-hit areas of the city and will then allow those businesses and homeowners to return.

Utility crews should have the power restored to most of the city by Thursday afternoon.

A curfew will remain in effect from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 6 a.m. on Friday.

What you can do:

The city is directing people to the Mineral Wells Center of Life for donations. The nonprofit organization has a list of needs posted on social media and is open in downtown Mineral Wells for drop-offs.

There’s also a volunteer station set up at the Steve Perdue Fire Training Center, located at 300 South Oak Avenue, and the American Red Cross has an operation set up at First Baptist Church.