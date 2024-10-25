Dallas man who threatened to 'light up' Midlothian workplace sentenced to 40 years

article

A Dallas man was sentenced to 40 years in prison earlier this week after he threatened to "light up" his workplace.

Jamison Whitaker showed up at Liberty Tire Recycling on Nov. 18, 2022, with an AM-15 rifle that had armor piercing rounds.

Whitaker told a few of his coworkers that he would and told them he was to "light this place up." He then told the coworkers that he was going to give them a 30 second warning before he started shooting.

A coworker reported Whitaker to management who then contacted Midlothian police.

Whitaker was arrested and the AM-15 was taken from his car before there was any incident.

Coworkers said two days before the incident he had a fight with a supervisor, where a manager had to intervene. The day before the incident, Whitaker told the same supervisor "I got something for you" and made a gun with his hand.

Whitaker previously spent five years in prison for the assault of a public servant in 2000. He also pleaded guilty to murder in 2011 and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Whitaker's punishment range in the latest case was 25-99 years, due to his criminal history.

"This is a reminder to the community to not take these types of threats lightly, and to contact law enforcement if they occur," said District Attorney Ann Montgomery in a statement.