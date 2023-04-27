Midlothian woman trampled in gun scare at Mansfield basketball tournament

A North Texas woman says she suffered bruises all over her body and remains in pain after being trampled during a basketball game over the weekend.

Tanya Shaw is demanding accountability for a fight that ignited chaos at Sunday's tournament in Mansfield.

Players and fans ran for their lives after someone screamed "shots fired," and a loud bang was heard.

Police say no shots were fired, and so far there haven't been any arrests.

Shaw says she’s still traumatized from being trampled Sunday afternoon at Field House USA in Mansfield.

According to police, a gun incident between a coach and a parent escalated into a false claim that shots were fired on the property, causing panic at the heart of the Texas National Basketball Tournament.

Featured article

Shaw’s husband coaches a select basketball team from Midlothian. As she was streaming the game, she says she heard loud noises and then screams. The stream was still rolling as Shaw fell down.

"I felt like a ton of bricks fell on me," she said. "My husband tried to come back and get me, but people get pushing me down trying to get out."

Shaw says she went to Midlothian Methodist Hospital after the tournament was abruptly canceled Sunday. Her hands were bleeding from injuries suffered while trying to shield her face. She also says the entire left side of her body was badly bruised.

"I am following up with my doctor to make sure there are no tears on my side because the pain is excruciating," she said.

According to Mansfield police, a parent and a coach were kicked out after fighting inside the fieldhouse. But once in the parking lot, police say one of the men retrieved a gun.

A nearby witness saw the firearm and yelled "shots fired" and word traveled.

Police were still adamant on Thursday that no shots were fired, and the sound people heard was a table falling over. But they did confirm the parent and coach involved are from the Houston area, and no one has been arrested.

The department says the investigation is time-consuming since the parties involved are located in a different city.

However, parents like Shaw are still pushing for answers.

"That’s why they have security for those purposes. But they didn’t have it on that day," Shaw said. "The only time I saw security was when we were playing at AT&T Stadium."

FOX 4 reached out to Premiere Basketball, who put on the tournament, and Fieldhouse USA also to see what, if any, security protocols were in place. We have not received a response.

Meanwhile, Shaw says her injuries are healing, but the mental trauma is still there. Her husband’s team pulled out of their upcoming tournament this weekend with the memory still fresh.

"They still can’t answer on how they could have prevented this," she said. "Or how could they prevent this in the future?"

Mansfield police are still not confirming whether the parent or the coach pulled out the gun in the parking lot or if both were even at the same time. They have only said it is a challenging investigation.