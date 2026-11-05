Tallest player in Women’s College Basketball history cleared for 4 seasons at Texas Tech

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The Brief Texas Tech center Stephanie Okechukwu, the tallest player in women’s college basketball history at 7-foot-1, has been granted four full years of NCAA eligibility. The ruling came after Texas Tech successfully petitioned for a waiver following an initial NCAA decision that offered only two years. The Nigerian native joined the program in January 2026 and is now fully cleared to compete while pursuing her college degree.



A 7'1 Texas Tech women's basketball player has now been granted four years of eligibility by the NCAA.

NCAA grants full 4-year eligibility waiver

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What we know:

Stephanie Okechukwu, from Nigeria, learned the news from associate coach and general manager Erik DeRoo who broke the news to her in a video posted Wednesday by Texas Tech’s Lady Raider Basketball account.

Okechukwu signed with Texas Tech in January 2026 as a midseason addition but did not appear in a game last season. She is in her first season with the program and is listed as a sophomore center on the team’s 2026-27 roster.

At 7 feet, 1 inch, Okechukwu is the tallest player in women’s college basketball history, according to Texas Tech. She has a 7-foot-4 wingspan and attended high school in Japan. According to the Olympics, she also developed her game through international competition and AAU basketball in the Philippines.

Texas Tech's appeal

Local perspective:

Okechukwu’s eligibility decision came after months of suspense surrounding when she would be able to compete. Texas Tech announced her signing in January while continuing to work with the NCAA on her initial eligibility.

"I got a call from the NCAA that said that they granted you all four years of eligibility to play at Texas Tech, which means you’d be here four years to get your degree," DeRoo said in the video.

"Stop! Stop! No, are you serious?" Okechukwu said as she became emotional. "I literally think about this every day."

The NCAA had initially granted Okechukwu two years of eligibility. Texas Tech then submitted a waiver seeking two additional years so she could complete her degree while playing for the Lady Raiders.

DeRoo told Okechukwu that the decision could change the trajectory of her life.

Lady Raiders coach celebrates NCAA decision

Dig deeper:

Head coach Krista Gerlich also shared the video, writing: "THIS is what college sports should be about! Clearly excited for us, but so incredibly happy for Steph & her dreams! From here it’s possible!"

What's next:

With the NCAA’s decision, Okechukwu will have four years to play for the Lady Raiders and pursue her degree at Texas Tech. The university’s official roster lists her as a 7-foot-1 center from Umunneochi, Nigeria.

The Lady Red Raiders open their season against University of North Carolina at Charlotte on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.