KPop Demon Hunters immersive experience opens in Dallas

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The Brief Giant inflatable characters from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters appeared atop Galleria Dallas on Thursday. The display promotes an upcoming interactive, 3D immersive exhibit opening at the mall's Netflix House. The experience officially opens Nov. 12, with tickets currently on sale at NetflixHouse.com.



Commuters driving into Dallas on Thursday morning may have spotted something unusual on top of the Galleria.

Giant inflatable balloons of the animated characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird from Netflix’s hit movie KPop Demon Hunters were installed on the top of the building.

What we know:

The larger-than-life display comes ahead of a new immersive experience about the movie opening up at the Netflix House at Galleria Dallas.

The exhibit will allow fans to experience the musical adventures of HUNTR/X through challenges, 3D technology, and interactive sets.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: Netflix House

What's next:

KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens on Nov. 12.

Tickets are on sale now at NetflixHouse.com.