KPop Demon Hunters immersive experience opens in Dallas
DALLAS - Commuters driving into Dallas on Thursday morning may have spotted something unusual on top of the Galleria.
Giant inflatable balloons of the animated characters Derpy Tiger and Sussie Bird from Netflix’s hit movie KPop Demon Hunters were installed on the top of the building.
What we know:
The larger-than-life display comes ahead of a new immersive experience about the movie opening up at the Netflix House at Galleria Dallas.
The exhibit will allow fans to experience the musical adventures of HUNTR/X through challenges, 3D technology, and interactive sets.
Courtesy: Netflix House
What's next:
KPop Demon Hunters: The Immersive Experience opens on Nov. 12.
Tickets are on sale now at NetflixHouse.com.
The Source: The information in this story comes from a news release from Netflix House.