Dallas leaders make pitch to keep Stars downtown after Plano arena proposition fails

The Brief Plano voters rejected Proposition A, which would have allowed the city to apply venue taxes to help fund construction of a new Dallas Stars arena, on election night. Stars leadership says they will pursue other finance venues in the wake of the proposition's failure to pass, while Plano leaders say they must reassess the arena's financing approach. Now, some Dallas leaders have made their pitch to keep the hockey team in Downtown Dallas, where they have played since the team moved to Dallas in 1993.



After Plano residents rejected a measure to help fund a new Dallas Stars arena through a venue tax, Dallas leaders are making their pitch to keep the hockey team in their current city.

Plano Prop A fails

What we know:

With 100% of the precincts reporting, roughly 55% of Plano voters said they were against Prop A, with only 45% supporting the tax.

If it was approved, Plano leaders planned to use the venue tax on things like car rentals, parking, and hotels to help fund the new Dallas Stars arena that will be built at the current Shops at Willow Bend Mall site.

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Plano leaders believed the venue tax would generate $700 to $900 million in revenue for the city. The city would cap contributions from the venue tax towards the new Stars arena at $700 million.

What they're saying:

"While we are disappointed that Proposition A did not pass, we are confident in the long-term vision for a city-owned arena project and the positive impact it will have on the City of Plano. As Proposition A was a component of a broader financing strategy, we look forward to continuing our partnership with the City of Plano as it pursues a project finance zone to be created by the Texas legislature. We remain committed to advancing this important project that will create jobs, attract new visitors, and generate economic benefits for the Plano community for decades to come," the Dallas Stars said in a statement.

Plano City Manager Mark Israelson said after Prop A failed, Plano would need to reassess its financing plans for the arena.

"Without authorization for these venue taxes, the proposed financing approach would need to be reassessed before City Council considers any actions related to the arena. Our focus will be on providing them with a clear understanding of the financial implications and the options available moving forward," Israelson said.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Dallas Stars arena renderings

Local perspective:

Plano residents who were against the city helping fund the new arena with taxpayer dollars formed the STOP The Stars PAC. Their actions, at least temporarily, have worked.

Karen Dubrow, the chair of the PAC, tells FOX 4's Lori Brown the organization spent only $5,800 on their campaign.

"I am telling them it is time to move forward in a new direction, learn from what we did here, write it down so that future councils don't fall into the same rabbit hole," Dubrow said.

Karen Dubrow

"This is called grassroots hard work by the citizens who have full-time jobs just like our council. I want our council to work as hard as we did."

Big picture view:

With Plano Prop A failing, could the Stars stay in Downtown Dallas, where they've played since moving to Texas in 1993?

Some Dallas city leaders have already made their pitch.

Dallas City Councilmembers Paula Blackman and Adam Bazaldua released a statement saying Dallas is willing to negotiate with the Stars to keep them in Dallas proper.

American Airlines Center

"If I was a part of the Dallas Stars organization, I would first and foremost wanna make sure that my team is in a place that they are welcomed and that will be welcomed from the people that live there," Bazaldua told FOX 4 while at his daughter's golf tournament.

"It's important for the Stars to realize that they still have a city that not only do they use as their namesake, but that wants them here," Bazaldua continued. "The residents want us to do what we can to keep them and so there is still room to negotiate and there's still an opportunity for us to keep the Dallas Stars in Dallas."

Adam Bazaldua

Big picture view:

The new Dallas Stars arena in Plano is expected to be completed by the start of the 2031 season. Its design will be created by HNTB, a firm hired by the team in August to oversee its design.

The team's current lease at the American Airlines Center in Dallas will expire in 2031. Stars leadership declined to comment if Prop A not passing would cause them to reconsider their arena plans.