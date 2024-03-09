Midlothian police investigating murder of 25-year-old man

Police in Midlothian are searching for the person who fatally shot a 25-year-old man earlier this week.

This happened just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, when police were called about a shooting in the 500 block of Chelsea Drive.

The 911 caller said a man had been shot inside a home.

Responding officers found Choyce Redmon with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Midlothian Methodist Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Police have not yet identified a suspect, but investigators believe this was a "targeted assault."

Featured article

Witnesses told police they saw a dark-colored luxury sedan leaving the scene after the shooting.

Anyone who lives nearby is asked to check their security footage for possible evidence.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Det. Siegler at (972) 775-7674 or email Philip.Siegler@Midlothian.tx.us.