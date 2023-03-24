Midlothian ISD approves hybrid schedule with some 4-day weeks

The Midlothian ISD Board of Trustees approved a new schedule for the 2023-2024 school year that will include several 4-day weeks.

Midlothian ISD was considering moving to a permanent 4-day week, but changed to the hybrid model after getting feedback from families and staff members.

The approved calendar gives students a 3-day weekend every three weeks. The district says the days off for students will give teachers more time to plan and collaborate.

To make up for the days off, 15 minutes of instruction time have been added to each school day. Midlothian ISD says even with the days off the total instructional time for the school year will increase.

The district says it is working to revise an agreement with the YMCA to offer low-cost childcare for students on those off days.