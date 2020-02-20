Midlothian city council member dies in crash in Waxahachie

article

The Ellis County city of Midlothian had a council member die in a crash late Wednesday night.

The crash happened in nearby Waxahachie.

Police said Art Pierard was stuck in the median on I-35E, near Highway 77.

Witnesses told officers he was standing outside of his car, when an 18-wheeler jumped the median and hit him.

Officers said the 18-wheeler was stuck in the mud off the highway when they arrived.

So far, no charges have been filed.