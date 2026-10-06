Midland police cruiser involved in rollover crash on Sunday, 4 injured
MIDLAND, Texas - A Midland Police Department vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon after the truck ran a red light, police said.
Midland police involved in crash
What we know:
The crash happened at the intersection of Lamesa Road and Florida Avenue, according to a statement from the City of Midland and the Midland Police Department public information office.
(Source: West Texas Wanderer)
Officials said a Toyota Tundra ran a red light and struck the MPD vehicle, causing the truck to roll over.
The police officer involved was uninjured. Four occupants inside the Toyota truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.
The Source: Information in this article is from a statement from the City of Midland/Midland Police PIO.