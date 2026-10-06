Midland police cruiser involved in rollover crash on Sunday, 4 injured

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The Brief A Toyota Tundra ran a red light and crashed into a Midland Police Department car at Lamesa Road and Florida Avenue, causing the pickup to roll over. The police officer was uninjured, but four occupants inside the Tundra were transported to a local hospital for minor injuries. Authorities have not released additional details regarding potential traffic citations or charges as the crash investigation continues.



A Midland Police Department vehicle and a pickup truck were involved in a two-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon after the truck ran a red light, police said.

Midland police involved in crash

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Lamesa Road and Florida Avenue, according to a statement from the City of Midland and the Midland Police Department public information office.

(Source: West Texas Wanderer)

Officials said a Toyota Tundra ran a red light and struck the MPD vehicle, causing the truck to roll over.

The police officer involved was uninjured. Four occupants inside the Toyota truck were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An investigation into the crash remains ongoing.