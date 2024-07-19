Microsoft Crowdstrike outage affects operations at DFW Airport, other North Texas businesses

People in North Texas are feeling the pain of a widespread Microsoft outage that is disrupting systems worldwide. Flights, banks, and even the media are being impacted.

The global outage is reportedly linked to Microsoft 365 apps and services because of a bug linked to the cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike.

"This is not a security incident or cyberattack," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said on the social platform X. "The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed."

Problems were first reported late Thursday night after services to major airlines in the United States, including American, Delta, and United, were knocked out. All three issued ground stops.

American Airlines said it re-established operations early Friday morning. Delta and United appear to be still working things out.

As of 7 a.m., FlightAware reported 83 canceled flights into and out of DFW Airport and 113 delayed flights.

"Our sons, we're flying with them. We just got a notice from him saying there's been some delay. And he doesn't know the whole situation yet so we're just waiting to see what's gonna happen right here. We're on a flight to Calgary," said Gary Youree, a traveler at DFW Airport.

The airport is urging anyone planning to fly on Friday to allow extra time and to check their flight status before heading to the airport.

Southwest Airlines operations at Love Field appeared to be less affected, with only 4 flights canceled and 45 delays.

The problem is impacting some local banks, media outlets, and other companies.

FOX 4’s reporters stopped at one gas station in North Texas that could not process credit card transactions. It had all of its pumps covered.

The gas station across the street was not affected.