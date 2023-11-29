Michael Jackson's 'Beat It' breaks billion-view milestone on YouTube, enters exclusive club

article

Michael Jackson's "Beat It" music video has reached more than a billion views on YouTube, putting it into the elite "Billion-View Club"

According to the online video sharing and social media app, the video was first posted in April 2011 by the Michael Jackson YouTube channel, which has 29.2 million subscribers.

As of November 29, the total number of views of the "Beat It" music video was 1,001,985,053.

Some of the late singer's other videos have also earned more than a billion views on YouTube including "Billie Jean" and "They Don’t Care About Us."

Several other music videos have made the list, including "November Rain" by Guns N' Roses and "Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen.

The song "Beat It" is part of Jackson's sixth studio album, "Thriller" which was released in 1982. The video shows Jackson bringing two gangs together through the power of music and dance. Industry insiders believe the song helped established Jackson as an international pop icon.

The song received the 1984 Grammy Awards for Record of the Year and Best Male Rock Vocal Performance, as well as two American Music Awards.

Michael Jackson 1983 "Beat It" Video (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage) Expand

Jackson, also known as "The King of Pop," died on June 25, 2009, when he was 50 years old. He died at his home in Los Angeles after suffering cardiac arrest. His death was ruled a homicide.

Jackson was given a combination of drugs, mainly propofol, that were found in his system. His doctor, Conrad Murray, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2011 after a six-week trial. He was sentenced to four years in prison. He served two years, before being released on parole in 2013.

The Associated Press and FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.