1 hurt in stabbing at South Dallas gas station

The Brief A man was hospitalized on Monday afternoon after a stabbing at a Shamrock gas station in South Dallas. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Corinth Street and South Cesar Chavez Boulevard. No suspect has been identified, and the victim's current medical condition remains unknown.



What we know:

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Corinth Street and South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Images from SKY 4 showed a crime scene outside a Shamrock gas station.

According to early reports, a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect.

He was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the stabbing.

The victim’s current condition is unknown.