1 hurt in stabbing at South Dallas gas station
DALLAS - Police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station in South Dallas.
What we know:
It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Monday near the intersection of Corinth Street and South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.
Images from SKY 4 showed a crime scene outside a Shamrock gas station.
According to early reports, a man was stabbed by an unknown suspect.
He was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
There’s no word yet on a suspect or a motive for the stabbing.
The victim’s current condition is unknown.
The Source: The information in this story comes from the Dallas Police Department.