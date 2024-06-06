Expand / Collapse search

4-year-old Flower Mound boy does adorable Michael Jackson impression

Published  June 6, 2024 10:04am CDT
Flower Mound
Flower Mound boy dances to Michael Jackson

Niko Easley, 4, shows off his skills as he dances along with the late king of pop, Michael Jackson.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - 4-year-old Niko Easley, from Flower Mound, cannot stop moonwalking.

Niko has been fascinated with all things Michael Jackson since seeing a tribute show on vacation in Cancún, Mexico in November 2023.

Niko’s father, Matt Easley, showed him videos of the King of Pop after the show and he has loved him ever since. 

Video from his parents shows Niko in a sparkly suit and hat dancing to Billie Jean on the TV. 

"Every car ride is MJ; every day there is practice with multiple outfits," Matt Easley said. "All completely self-taught; he yells at me if I try to join him!"

The family is going to see a Michael Jackson Tribute Concert at Arlington Music Hall in July. 