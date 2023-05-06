Remains found in Rains County identified as missing retired firefighter Michael Chambers

The Hunt County Sheriff's Office confirmed that remains found in a wooded area near East Tawakoni last year are those of a missing retired Dallas firefighter.

It's been more than six years since Michael Chambers was reported missing.

A man out on a hike in Rains County discovered an old bicycle and bones in a wooded area just off U.S. Highway 276 back on November 30, 2022.

Related article

The remains were recovered and sent to the University of North Texas Center for Human Remains in Fort Worth, where they were able to identify the remains as Chambers.

The sheriff's office said the cause of death is still unclear.

The investigation is continuing.