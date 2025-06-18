Mexico heads to AT&T Stadium for Gold Cup

The Brief Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic and Mexico vs. Suriname will be held at AT&T Stadium on Wednesday. The USMNT will play in Arlington on Sunday. The games are seen as a test for the stadium ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.



Soccer fans will flock to Arlington on Wednesday night for a chance to watch the CONCACAF Gold Cup at AT&T Stadium.

Costa Rica will play the Dominican Republic and Mexico will take on Suriname.

The tournament is a test for the teams and the stadium itself with the 2026 FIFA World Cup less than a year away.

Costa Rica vs. Dominican Republic

Date : Wednesday, June 18

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: FS1

Tickets

Wednesday's games kick-off with Costa Rica taking on the Dominican Republic.

Costa Rica beat Suriname 4-3 in its sole group stage game.

The Dominican Republic lost to Mexico 3-2.

Mexico vs. Suriname

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 14: Raul Jimenez #9 of Mexico celebrates after scoring his team's second goal during the Group Stage - Group A match between Mexico and Dominican Republic as part of the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup at SoFi Stadium on June 14, Expand

Date : Wednesday, June 18

Time: 9 p.m.

Location: AT&T Stadium

TV: FS1

Tickets

The second game will bring Mexico's national team to AT&T Stadium.

Mexico is currently second in its group after a 3-2 win over the Dominican Republic.

Suriname lost to Costa Rica 4-3.

What's next:

AT&T Stadium will host more games, including the US Men's National Team, later on in the tournament.

The United States will play Haiti and the Dominican Republic will play Suriname on Sunday, June 22. You will be able to watch the match on FOX 4.

CONCACAF Gold Cup

The CONCACAF Gold Cup is held every two years and features the national teams from North America, Central America and the Caribbean.