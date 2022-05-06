Expand / Collapse search

Methodist Dallas Hospital hosts breast milk donation drop-off event

North Texas moms have an easy opportunity to help other families. Methodist Dallas Medical Center is hosting a one-stop, drop-off milk donation event. Amy Vickers with Mother's Milk Bank of North Texas says Friday's event is streamlining the process to help provide more donated breast milk NICU babies and families unable to find formula.

DALLAS - Some North Texas moms took part in a program that helps other families.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center hosted a one-stop drop-off breast milk donation event.

This year, the process was streamlined to make it easier for women to donate milk. Normally, donors must go through that process, including blood work, in advance. Now, they can do everything on-site.

 The hospital not only gives it to NICU babies but can provide donor milk to some families unable to find formula right now.

Friday’s event is already over, but people can still participate in the program.

LINK: www.texasmilkbank.org