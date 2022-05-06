Methodist Dallas Hospital hosts breast milk donation drop-off event

Some North Texas moms took part in a program that helps other families.

Methodist Dallas Medical Center hosted a one-stop drop-off breast milk donation event.

This year, the process was streamlined to make it easier for women to donate milk. Normally, donors must go through that process, including blood work, in advance. Now, they can do everything on-site.

The hospital not only gives it to NICU babies but can provide donor milk to some families unable to find formula right now.

Friday’s event is already over, but people can still participate in the program.

LINK: www.texasmilkbank.org