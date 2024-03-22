Lake Worth police seized a large amount of drugs and multiple guns while serving a search warrant at a home on Thursday.

Police searched the home on Shawnee Trail and found 223 grams of methamphetamine, 50 grams of psilocybin, about 6 pounds of low-grade marijuana and four guns, including one which was stolen.

60-year-old Tommy "Pee-Wee" Ferguson was arrested and charged with two counts of manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon and theft of a firearm.

Tommy "Pee-Wee" Ferguson (Source: Lake Worth Police)

Lake Worth police credited concerned citizens who complained about potential drug activity at the home.

"We continue to be so thankful to have community members who are willing to speak up and report suspicious activity because doing so gives us an opportunity to do address the root cause of problems," the police department said on social media.