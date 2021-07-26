Meteor seen in North Texas sky on Sunday night

A bright meteor was seen streaking across the sky in North Texas on Sunday night.

The meteor was seen at about 8:56 p.m. in the eastern sky and had a very bright flash at one point.

Several viewers shared video of the meteor and some even reported hearing a sonic boom.

The American Meteor Society says it got reports of people seeing this meteor in five states, some as far away as Missouri. In Texas it was spotted as far south as the San Antonio area.