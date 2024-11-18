Metal falls from AT&T Stadium roof before Dallas Cowboys game

A piece of metal fell off the roof at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Monday ahead of the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans.

The large metal piece fell shortly after the stadium opened the roof.

No one was hit by the metal, but it did fall near multiple production people.

FOX 4's Jeff Kolb spotted what appeared to be another loose piece of metal in the roof area.

The Cowboys have not played a home game with the roof open since October 2022.

The roof at AT&T Stadium was closed shortly after.

"We can confirm a piece of metal came loose and fell to the field (with some additional small debris) while the roof was in the process of opening. There were no injuries. It is being reviewed further, and a decision regarding the ability to re-open the roof safely will be made when possible," said a spokesperson for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys take on the Texans on Monday Night Football.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:15 p.m.