Mesquite police arrest suspect in 2014 sexual assault of disabled woman

article

Mesquite police arrested a man this week in a nearly decade-old sexual assault case thanks to DNA evidence.

On September 2, 2014, a woman was found unconscious outside of a house on Moon Drive.

Police say the woman, who was disabled, had been savagely beaten and sexually assaulted.

A sexual assault kit was completed on the victim at the time, but there was no match.

Mesquite police say they followed up on leads for years, but there was no evidence to obtain a substantial lead on a suspect.

Recently, the department, along with the Dallas FBI Field Office, were able to identify a suspect through extensive DNA investigative research.

Featured article

On Wednesday, police arrested 27-year-old Jorge Post of Dallas and charged him with the aggravated sexual assault of a disabled person.

"We hope this arrest provides some relief for the victim from the traumatic event she had to endure," said Mesquite police in a statement.

Post is currently in the Mesquite jail.

Online records show he is being held on $5,000,396 bond.