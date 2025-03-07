Dallas man charged with murder in alleged road rage shooting

article

The Brief A man has been charged with murder in an alleged road rage shooting in Mesquite. 50-year-old Rodrick Hanson is the alleged shooter. James Alder, 45, was killed.



A Dallas man has been charged with murder after a shooting police believe started as a road rage incident.

Mesquite road rage shooting

What we know:

Mesquite police were called to a shooting on the service road of I-30 and Gus Thomasson Road just before 6 p.m. on March 3.

When officers arrived, they found a victim who had been shot several times.

The victim, 45-year-old James Alder of Mesquite, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators were able to locate the suspect's vehicle and identify the suspect.

Early on the morning of March 4, Mesquite police arrested 50-year-old Rodrick Hanson at his home in Dallas.

Police say they believe the shooting started as a case of road rage.

What we don't know:

Police did not release information about how they were able to track down Hanson or the specifics of the alleged road rage incident.