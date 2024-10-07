Mesquite police shooting near Poteet High School delays classes

The Brief A man with a knife threatened employees at Whataburger in Mesquite early Monday morning. Officers later found him near Poteet High School and there was an exchange of gunfire. Neither the suspect nor the officers were hit. The suspect was arrested at a nearby home after an hours-long standoff. Classes at Poteet High School were delayed until 10 a.m. because of the police activity.



The start of school was delayed at Poteet High School in Mesquite on Monday because of an officer-involved shooting near the campus.

Sgt. Curtis Phillip with the Mesquite Police Department said it all started after police got a call just before 4 a.m. on Monday about someone with a knife at the Whataburger restaurant on Galloway Avenue.

"The caller was an employee who stated there was a suspect with a knife threatening employees at the location," Sgt. Phillip said.

The man left the restaurant before officers arrived, but he later called and said he was near Poteet High School.

Sgt. Phillip said the officers found the suspect in the 3300 block of Poteet Drive.

"He did have a long gun. Shots were exchanged between the suspect and our officers. Two officers fired. Neither officer was struck. The suspect was not struck either," he said.

The suspect retreated to a home in the 700 block of Southwind and barricaded himself inside. He was arrested just after 8:30 a.m.

"He was safely taken into custody out of that residence," Sgt. Phillip said. "You will still see an active scene [near Poteet High School] because we’re still working the officer-involved shooting scene. But I can tell you at this point there are no injuries to the suspect or our officers."

Police said the shooting did not involve the school in any way. But because of the investigation, the start of classes was delayed until 10 a.m.

Mesquite ISD said it would continue to communicate with parents about the delay.