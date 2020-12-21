Mesquite police looking for robber targeting Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers

Since the middle of November, police say three Domino’s Pizza delivery drivers have been robbed in Mesquite.

One of them was physically assaulted. In at least two of those, police believe the drivers were set up.

"During the course of delivering the pizza, they were encountered by a suspect who took the pizza and the money either at gunpoint or at knifepoint on one of the occasions," explained Mesquite Police Det. Mike Smith.

On Nov. 11, it happened at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Parkside.

A second one happened outside a home off of Moreland in West Mesquite on Nov. 18.

There was another one at an apartment complex in the 2000 block of Hillcrest on Nov. 30.

On Nov. 18, a pizza was acutely delivered to a home in the 2400 block of Moreland. As the driver was returning to his vehicle, he was confronted and robbed.

It was different from the other two. Those were both at apartment complexes. The pizzas were sent to fake addresses. The calls were made from a fake phone number. The drivers carry no money. Nothing over $20 was taken in any of the three robberies.

"On all three offenses they reported, the suspect being young they said he appears to be a young black male wearing dark clothing," Det. Smith said.

Domino's is offering a $1,000 reward to catch the person robbing its drivers in Mesquite. Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Smith at 972. 216. 6291.

"It’s a pretty senseless crime, and I think it’s a selfish crime," Smith said. "They’re not thinking about the extent of damage they can do to the victims of these robberies and the effect it has on their families as well."